Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Early exit in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cabrera (2-2) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 4-3 by the Rays, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander got lifted after only 63 pitches (41 strikes), his smallest workload of the season. While the early hook was unusual, Cabrera's inefficiency remains the biggest obstacle to a true breakout as he has yet to complete six innings in any of his 10 trips to the mound. He'll take a 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.
