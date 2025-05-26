Cabrera (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing three hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The 27-year-old generated 18 whiffs en route to a season-high 10 punchouts, reaching double-digit Ks for the first time since April 15, 2024. Cabrera has been especially sharp over his last four appearances, as he's limited free passes while working to a 2.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings. Through 40 total innings, the Miami right-hander sports a 4.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB. Cabrera is currently slated to make his next start against the Giants at home next weekend.