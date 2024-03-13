Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Cabrera (shoulder) will resume throwing soon, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera has been diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement and almost surely will not be ready for Opening Day. However, the Marlins seem confident that the big right-hander will not have to miss too much time. Ryan Weathers is in line to slide into Miami's rotation until Cabrera is ready.