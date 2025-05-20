Cabrera did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The Miami right-hander returned from a nail injury to make his first start since May 10. Cabrera showed no ill effects of the injury and generated a solid 15 whiffs out of 90 total pitches. All of the runs he conceded came on one swing of the bat when he yielded a three-run homer to Miguel Amaya in the fourth. Through 34.1 innings, Cabrera now sports a 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB. He is currently slated to make his next start at the Angels this weekend.