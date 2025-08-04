Cabrera (5-5) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win against the Yankees.

Cabrera coughed up a leadoff shot to Trent Grisham to begin the contest but was lights-out after that. The Yankees did not put another runner in scoring position against Cabrera as he delivered his second consecutive quality start. His seven strikeouts were the most he produced since punching out 10 against the Angels on May 25. He forced 15 whiffs on 94 total pitches, including eight with his curveball. Cabrera reached the 100-inning mark for the first time in his MLB career, and he's finally back to showing the potential he had as a highly-rated prospect. His ERA is down to 3.24 with a 103:34 K:BB. Cabrera is expected to start in Atlanta next weekend.