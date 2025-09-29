Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Finishes 2025 season strong
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cabrera (8-7) earned the win against the Mets on Sunday, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out seven across five scoreless innings.
Cabrera's command was off in Sunday's regular-season finale, logging a season-high five walks while tallying just 44 strikes on 83 pitches. Three of those free passes came in the fifth inning, but he was able to get out of the frame unscathed after getting Pete Alonso to line out to left field. Cabrera's efforts earned him his eighth win of the season -- a career high -- and he'll end the 2025 campaign with a 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 150:48 K:BB across 137.2 innings.
