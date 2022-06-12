Cabrera (2-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Astros. He allowed five runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Cabrera cruised through six innings in each of his first two starts, but those came against the Rockies and the Nationals. The Astros presented a much firmer challenge, and the 24-year-old was pulled after running into trouble in the fourth inning Sunday. He's at a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 15.2 innings, with the free passes continuing to be the most concerning aspect on his stat line. He'll look to get back on track in a road start versus the Mets next week, and Cabrera's place in the rotation should be safe until at least one of Cody Poteet (elbow) or Jesus Luzardo (forearm) can return, which is still likely weeks away.