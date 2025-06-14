Cabrera did not factor into Friday's decision against the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five across three innings.

Cabrera struck out five of the first seven batters he faced, but he appeared to tweak his ankle on first base in the third inning after colliding with Eric Wagaman. Cabrera was able to stay in the game, but he gave up a two-run home run to James Wood on the next at-bat and did not come out for the fourth despite tossing only 64 pitches (38 strikes). The Marlins didn't announce an injury, and assuming he's given the green light, Cabrera is slated to make his next start against the Phillies at home next week.