Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Not expected to miss start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough is optimistic that Cabrera (elbow) will be part of the team's rotation coming out of the All-Star break, Mike Cugno of CBS Sports reports.
The right-hander was pulled from his most recent start Friday after four innings and 76 pitches due to elbow discomfort, but an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage. Cabrera heads into the break with a 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 86:30 K:BB through 82.1 innings.
