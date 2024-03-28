The Marlins placed Cabrera (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25.
Cabrera will unsurprisingly begin the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement in mid-March. The 25-year-old pitched in an intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday and should soon begin a rehab assignment.
