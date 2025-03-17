Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Cabrera (blister) will play catch Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time Cabrera has thrown since he had to be removed from his Grapefruit League start last Thursday with a blister on his right middle finger. Cabrera might have to skip his next spring training start, which would threaten his Opening Day availability.
