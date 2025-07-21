Cabrera (elbow) will start Tuesday's game against the Padres in Miami, MLB.com reports.

Cabrera experienced elbow discomfort during his final start before the All-Star break July 11 in Baltimore, but an MRI cleared him of any major damage, and he was able to throw without issue Thursday and Sunday. With the long layoff in the Marlins' schedule affording him ample time to recover, Cabrera is unlikely to be operating with any major workload restrictions Tuesday. Before giving up four earned runs in four innings in his most recent start, Cabrera permitted no more than two runs in any of his prior 11 outings and accrued a 2.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB in 59.2 innings during that stretch.