Cabrera (shoulder) is playing catch Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was diagnosed with right shoulder impingement earlier this week but was able to get back to throwing within a few days. Cabrera is likely to miss Opening Day as he ramps his throwing program back up, but he could make an early-season return if he's able to avoid any further issues.
