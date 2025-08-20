Cabrera (6-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits and a walk while striking out six in 4.1 innings.

Cabrera was pummeled for a career-worst 11 hits, though shockingly nothing he gave up went for extra bases, signaling he likely had some bad luck involved. Tuesday was his first time since May 19 that he allowed at least three earned runs in a start at home. Despite the rough outing, Cabrera still managed to record 17 whiffs, and he has an 11.4 K/9 over his last four starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which currently lines up for Monday against Atlanta.