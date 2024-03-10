The Marlins announced that Cabrera was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday versus the Astros due to right shoulder tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami is describing Cabrera's removal as precautionary, but at this stage of spring training, a shoulder injury of any kind to a pitcher is concerning with Opening Day less than three weeks away. If Cabrera isn't cleared to resume throwing within the next few days, he'll be a strong candidate to open the season on the injured list. A potential Cabrera absence to begin the campaign would bolster the odds of Max Meyer or Ryan Weathers breaking camp with the big club as the team's No. 5 starter.