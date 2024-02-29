Cabrera gave up two hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old righty posted a 15.2 percent walk rate over 99.2 innings last season and has fought his control throughout his career, but Cabrera looked sharp in this one and tossed 21 of 31 pitches for strikes against a Houston lineup headlined by Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz. Cabrera isn't quite a lock to break camp in the Miami rotation, but considering he's out of minor-league options it would likely take a complete meltdown this spring to cost him a spot.