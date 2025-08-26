Cabrera (7-7) earned the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing one hit and two walks in seven shutout innings. He struck out 10.

Atlanta offered little resistance against Cabrera, who matched a season high in strikeouts and set a season best in hits allowed. It was also a resounding rebound performance from the 27-year-old right-hander, who was knocked around for a season-high 11 hits his last time out against the Cardinals. Cabrera sports a 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 136:41 K:BB across a career-high 124.2 frames, and he's set to face a tough matchup in New York against the division-rival Mets this weekend.