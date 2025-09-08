Cabrera (elbow) resumed a throwing program Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera looked to be in danger of missing the rest of the season after he was placed on the injured list Sept. 1 due to a right elbow sprain, but his ability to resume throwing a week later leaves the door open for him to pitch again in 2025. Because he hasn't been shelved for a prolonged period, Cabrera should have sufficient time to get stretched back out for a starting role, provided he experiences no hiccups during the buildup process. Prior to being shut down last week, Cabrera had submitted a 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB In 46.1 innings over his eight starts since the All-Star break.