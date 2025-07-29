Cabrera (4-5) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Cabrera delivered a quality start Monday but took his fifth loss of the season due to a lack of run support. The outing capped off a strong month of July for the right-hander, who posted a 2.43 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 29.2 innings across five starts. His average fastball velocity has climbed to 96.7 miles per hour, matching the top speed he reached as a rookie in 2021.