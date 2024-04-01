Cabrera (shoulder) allowed two hits and four walks over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Cabrera struck out two batters and got his pitch count to 43 over the three frames. The velocity on all of his pitches was up, with the 97.7 miles per hour he averaged on his four-seamer representing a 1.5 mph jump from last season. It's an encouraging performance on the whole, though Cabrera had his usual control problems. He will probably need at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Marlins rotation.