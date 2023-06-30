Cabrera (shoulder) threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera only used his fastball during the workout, but he told reporters afterward that he felt "super great." On the shelf since June 17 because of a right shoulder impingement, the 25-year-old is trending toward a return to the Marlins' rotation shortly after the All-Star break.
