Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that Cabrera will undergo an MRI on his injured right shoulder, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had to be scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Astros because of shoulder tightness. Though Cabrera has since gone through strength tests on the shoulder that came back normal, the Marlins want to send him in for imaging just to be safe. Even if Cabrera isn't dealing with any structural damage, he would still seem to be a question mark for Opening Day. If that's the case, Ryan Weathers or Max Meyer would likely slide into the rotation.