The Marlins optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's the corresponding move for JT Chargois' return from the injured list. Ramirez has been excellent out of the Marlins' bullpen this season, allowing just one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He'll surely be back in the majors before long, but for now Ramirez will report to Jacksonville.