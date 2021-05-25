The Marlins reinstated Diaz from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The details behind Diaz's absence were never disclosed, but the infielder now rejoins the Marlins. The brief IL stint may have come at a good time for Diaz, who went 2-for-28 in his last 11 games leading up to May 23. He fills the active roster spot of Brian Anderson (shoulder), whom the Marlins placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday. Jon Berti will get the nod at the hot corner Tuesday, though Diaz could appear off the bench against the Phillies.