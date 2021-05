Diaz (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, batting sixth and playing second base, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an illness and didn't start Thursday's contest, though he did make an appearance off the bench. He'll be involved from the start this time around and will be looking to improve on his .147/.286/.324 slash line.