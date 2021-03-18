Diaz has gone 2-for-18 (.111) with a double, a triple and a 5:6 BB:K through 11 Grapefruit League games.
The patience and glimpses of extra-base power are intriguing, but they may not be enough to win Diaz the starting job at second base to begin the season. Jazz Chisholm, his main competition for the assignment, got the start with most of the Marlins' projected Opening Day lineup and crushed his second home run of the spring, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Chisholm is perceived to have higher upside at the plate, so Diaz may need to be decisively better over the next two weeks to claim the starting role at the keystone.