Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Making his first career start in the big leagues, Diaz turned on a Jacob deGrom offering in the sixth inning for his first MLB hit and home run. The 23-year-old also got the nod at second base in the nightcap and was less successful, going 0-for-3 with a walk, but that usage is a clear sign the Marlins are going to give Diaz a long look at the keystone, at Starlin Castro's expense.