Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

The Marlins struggled offensively against right-hander Max Scherzer on Sunday, but Diaz put the team on the board with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The 24-year-old has appeared in four games since he was called up and has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three RBI and two runs.