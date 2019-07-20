Marlins' Isan Diaz: Catching fire for Triple-A club
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk Friday in Triple-A New Orleans' 6-5 win over Round Rock in 10 innings.
With a 134 wRC+, Diaz has been one of the Pacific Coast League's standout performers throughout the season, but his work at the plate of late has been particularly impressive. Over his last 10 games, Diaz is batting .386 with four home runs, two stolen bases and a 4:9 BB:K. The 23-year-old has played exclusively at second base this season, but the Marlins could have Diaz begin taking reps at third in an effort to increase his versatility ahead of his promotion to the big leagues. Until that happens, however, a Starlin Castro trade or injury may represent the only path for Castro to receive his first callup.
