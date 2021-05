Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Jazz Chisholm's recent return from the injured list looks like it will spell an end to Diaz's run as an everyday player at second base. The 24-year-old will remain on hand with Miami as a utility infielder Tuesday, but since he could still benefit from some development time, the Marlins could send Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville in the near future.