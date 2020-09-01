Diaz (opt out) was cleared to return Tuesday following an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Diaz opted out at the start of August during the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, but he's evidently changed his mind and now feels safe to play out the remainder of the season. The Marlins traded Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays on Monday, so Diaz should have a clear path to at-bats at second base. The 24-year-old has the potential to one day hit for both power and average, though he's done neither through his first 51 career big-league games, hitting just .156/.257/.303.