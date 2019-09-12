Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Diaz drove in two runs for the second consecutive game and evened the contest at 5-5 with Wednesday's 425-foot blast, but the offense went silent over the final four frames. The 23-year-old has largely struggled during his first month in the majors with a .162/.267/.265 slash line in 33 games, but he's looked a bit more comfortable in the last couple games.

More News
Our Latest Stories