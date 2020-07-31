Diaz is considering opting out of the season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

It's quite likely that a number of Marlins are rethinking the wisdom of playing baseball during a pandemic after a coronavirus outbreak caused more than half of the team's roster to test positive for the virus. Diaz is reportedly not among that group, but even if he remains healthy and elects to play out the season, it's not clear when he'll next take the field. All of the Marlins' games through the end of the weekend have been postponed due to the outbreak, though the team's upcoming series against the Phillies, which begins Tuesday in Miami, is still on the scheduled for now.