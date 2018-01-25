Diaz was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.

Diaz is one of three well-regarded prospects headed to Miami, along with Brinson and Harrison. The infielder was seen as a top-100 prospect prior to the 2017 season, though he has since dropped out after hitting just .222/.334/.376 across 110 games with High-A Carolina last season. Still, he's just 21 years old with plenty of potential; Diaz may be tabbed as the eventual replacement for second baseman Dee Gordon, who was traded to the Mariners earlier in the offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories