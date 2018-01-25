Diaz was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.

Diaz is one of three well-regarded prospects headed to Miami, along with Brinson and Harrison. The infielder was seen as a top-100 prospect prior to the 2017 season, though he has since dropped out after hitting just .222/.334/.376 across 110 games with High-A Carolina last season. Still, he's just 21 years old with plenty of potential; Diaz may be tabbed as the eventual replacement for second baseman Dee Gordon, who was traded to the Mariners earlier in the offseason.