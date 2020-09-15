Diaz was placed on the 45-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

This may not require 45 days worth of recovery, but with two weeks left in the season, he won't be able to return and this move allows the team to add another player (Sean Rodriguez) to the 40-man roster. It was a year to forget for Diaz, who opted out of the season after two games in late July, then rejoined the team in early September, only to play in five games before suffering this injury. He got on base at a .182 clip with zero home runs and zero steals in 22 at-bats.