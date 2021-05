Diaz left Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks as a precaution since he isn't feeling well, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He was cleared by a doctor after being removed from the contest.

The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the third inning. Diaz should be considered day-to-day, with his availability for Thursday's series finale likely dependent on if he still feels under the weather.