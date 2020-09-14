site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Exits with left groin tightness
Diaz exited Monday's game against the Phillies with left groin tightness.
Diaz was removed from Monday's contest to start the fourth inning, and he's considered day-to-day while dealing with his injury. The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 prior to leaving the game.
