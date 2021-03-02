Diaz has been impressive defensively to begin spring training, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "He seems sure of himself," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Monday's Grapefruit League game. "Just that confidence and feeling comfortable."

Diaz is battling Jazz Chisholm for the starting job at second base, with the loser expected to begin the season at Triple-A. While Chisholm is perceived to have the higher upside at the plate, the team also views him as its shortstop of the future. If Diaz can shine with his glove this spring while also proving he can make some contribution at the plate, it could be enough to win the job at the keystone.