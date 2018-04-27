Marlins' Isan Diaz: Four hits at Double-A on Thursday
Diaz went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Double-A Jacksonville in Thursday's win over Pensacola.
The 21-year-old got off to a sluggish start in the Southern League, but Diaz has now gone 14-for-34 (.412) over his last eight games to boost his slash line to .243/.368/.414. While making contact remains something of an issue -- he's fanned 24 times in 19 games -- his power and strong plate discipline suggest he could be a Brian Dozier-like fantasy asset in the majors if everything comes together for him.
