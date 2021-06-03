Diaz will start at third base and bat seventh Thursday against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He'll be making his third start in a row at the hot corner while Brian Anderson (shoulder) remains on the shelf. Though he lost out on a full-time role in the middle infield to Jazz Chisholm early on in the season, the injuries to Anderson and shortstop Miguel Rojas (finger) appears to have opened up an everyday role for Diaz in the short term. Diaz has recorded more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) over his last six games, but thanks to going 1-for-16 during that stretch, he has no RBI or runs.