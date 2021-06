Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz is one of four Marlins regulars getting a breather in the series finale; he'll be joined on the bench by Starling Marte, Adam Duvall and Jesus Aguilar. Deven Marrero, who was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier Wednesday, will slot in at third base in place of Diaz, who is slashing a poor .186/.321/.233 through his first 13 games of June.