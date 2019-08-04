Diaz is expected to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Diaz has been tearing it up at Triple-A this season, slashing .305/.395/.578 with 26 homers and 70 RBI over 102 contests. As a result, he'll get a chance to make his big-league debut at second base, though he'll compete for playing time with Starlin Castro and Jon Berti.