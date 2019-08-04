Marlins' Isan Diaz: Getting call to majors
Diaz is expected to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Diaz has been tearing it up at Triple-A this season, slashing .305/.395/.578 with 26 homers and 70 RBI over 102 contests. As a result, he'll get a chance to make his big-league debut at second base, though he'll compete for playing time with Starlin Castro and Jon Berti.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...