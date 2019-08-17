Diaz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is a tough break for those who started Diaz this weekend hoping for three games at Coors Field. Diaz went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener and is now batting .179 (7-for-39) in 10 games since homering in his big-league debut. Starlin Castro will shift back to second base to cover for Diaz, opening up third base for Neil Walker.