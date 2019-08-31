Diaz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Following an 0-for-4 showing Friday, Diaz is now batting .157 through his first 24 games, and he's been caught on both of his stolen-base attempts. The Marlins should be content to let Diaz work through his struggles, but manager Don Mattingly fills out the lineup card, and he may decide to leave Diaz out in favor of Neil Walker more often if Diaz's can't get something going at the plate.