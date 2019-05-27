Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored for Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has now gone yard in five straight games for the Baby Cakes and six times in the last eight contests, pushing his slash line in May to a stunning .329/.444/.683 through 24 games with eight homers and 18 RBI. Diaz is already on the 40-man roster for the Marlins, so the only thing that could be standing between him and his major-league debut right now is the front office's ability to find a trade partner for Starlin Castro.