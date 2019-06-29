Diaz went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A New Orleans on Friday.

The 23-year-old seems fully recovered from the sore knee which cost him a couple games at the beginning of the week. Diaz is slashing .297/.384/.558 with 17 homers and 51 RBI over 76 contests for New Orleans this year, and with Starlin Castro almost certainly playing his final season for Miami one way or another, Diaz could be the team's starting second baseman by Opening Day in 2020, if not sooner.