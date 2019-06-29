Marlins' Isan Diaz: Huge game for New Orleans
Diaz went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A New Orleans on Friday.
The 23-year-old seems fully recovered from the sore knee which cost him a couple games at the beginning of the week. Diaz is slashing .297/.384/.558 with 17 homers and 51 RBI over 76 contests for New Orleans this year, and with Starlin Castro almost certainly playing his final season for Miami one way or another, Diaz could be the team's starting second baseman by Opening Day in 2020, if not sooner.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal