Diaz (opt out) committed Monday to rejoin the Marlins and is awaiting reinstatement from MLB, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Diaz opted out of the season in early August amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak, but he's since changed his mind about playing in 2020. The Marlins traded Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays on Monday, so Diaz should take over as the starting second baseman if his request for reinstatement is approved. The 24-year-old struggled in his first taste of major-league action in 2019 and went 2-for-9 with two runs in two games this season prior to opting out.