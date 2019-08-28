Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI on Tuesday against the Reds.

Diaz came through with a two-RBI double in the first inning, though was thrown out at third to end the frame. While his hits have been few and far between -- he has just 13 in 74 at-bats to begin his career- Diaz has five RBI in his last five contests. Though his .176 average leaves plenty to be desired, Diaz has shown the ability to work a free pass and is currently maintaining a 10.6 percent walk rate through 85 major-league plate appearances.