Diaz was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday for unspecified reasons, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The move was made with no injury designation, so the 24-year-old could be out for something related to COVID-19. If that's the case, Diaz can return at any point once clear of the league protocols, since a positive test isn't required to be placed on the COVID IL. Otherwise the young infielder will be eligible to return May 29.