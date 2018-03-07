Marlins' Isan Diaz: Leaves game after collision
Diaz left Wednesday's game against the Astros with an apparent left ankle injury, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Diaz collided with Isaac Galloway while the pair chased a fly ball. The young infielder exited the game limping. The seriousness of his injury is not yet clear.
More News
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Receives spring training invitation•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Dished to Miami•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Will miss rest of season•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Stock falling due to struggles at High-A•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Scuffling at High-A•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Picks up the pace at the plate•
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...